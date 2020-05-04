Jerry Lynn Gilman
Indianapolis - 62, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at his home. Born Thursday, January 2, 1958 in Indianapolis, he was the son of the late Vernon "Happy" Gilman and Lela Mae (Gooch) Gilman. His loving wife since April 1, 2001 is Debra Lynn (Hood) Gilman of Indianapolis.
Jerry was a member of the 1976 graduating class of Arsenal Technical High School. He owned and operated Gilman's Welding Service since 1980, and retired from Harding Poorman Group commercial printing in 2014. Jerry received the honor of a Kentucky Colonels Commission in May 1997. He proudly supported Indiana University Athletics, especially Hoosier basketball, and his favorite Major League Baseball team, the New York Yankees. The Indianapolis 500 was always important to Jerry and his family finds it especially poignant that he left this world during the famed Month of May.
Not only did Jerry love all things Indiana, he also enjoyed his childhood summers in Kentucky with extended family. He leaves behind his cherished Aunt Jennie Goodpaster of Waynesburg, KY and several cousins. Those summers on the farm and at the family homestead gave him an appreciation of gardening, which was one of his favorite activities.
Jerry also leaves behind his beloved daughter, Lyndsay Kristin Gilman (Ward) and his son-in-law, William Hodges Ward, both of Indianapolis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Lewis Gilman, and his infant grandson, Thomas Hughel Ward. Services will be held at a later time and date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions suggested to Arsenal Technical HS Alumni Association online at www.athsalumniassociation.com or by sending a check to P.O. Box 11433, Indianapolis, IN 46201. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 East Washington Street.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 4 to May 7, 2020.