Brownsburg - Jerry M. Sheeks, passed away February 23, 2020. He was a Retired Salesperson for Kraft Foods. He was a member of the Speedway Lodge #500, Indianapolis Murat Shrine, the Scottish Rite and many other Masonic related organizations. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Kernodle Sheeks. He is survived by his children, Anthony (Priscilla) Sheeks, Brenda Sheeks, Sharon (Mike) York and 5 grandchildren and their families. Services are 1pm Wednesday February 26, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway with Visitation 11am-1pm before the Service. Burial will be in Lincoln Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , the Indiana Masonic Home and . Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
