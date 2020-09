Or Copy this URL to Share

Jerry Malone



The family of Jerry Lee Malone, 85, announces his passing. Jerry will be missed by his wife Vera of 63 years. He was the loving father of 6 children and a host of grandchildren. Jerry retired from Navistar after 45 years of service. Services by Sprowl Funeral Home.









