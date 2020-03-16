|
|
Jerry "Doc" Morgan
Greenfield - 78, passed away peacefully at his home, with his wife by his side on March 16, 2020. He was born March 30, 1941 in Terre Haute, IN, to the late Jesse Oren Morgan and Mildred Rose Padgett. Doc was a graduate of Arsenal Technical High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and married Marilyn Clements in 1961. Doc was the owner/operator of The Boat Docs, boat repair shop for over 10 years. He loved guns, hot rods, restoring cars, customizing golf carts, boating and spoiling his daughters and grandchildren. Doc loved to laugh and always enjoyed life to its fullest.
Visitation will be Friday, March 20, 2020 from 12 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St.
Doc is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn Morgan; daughters, Kristen Smythe (Vance) and Karen Morgan; grandchildren, Samantha Smythe, Holly Smythe (Alex), Gavin Smythe and Jessica Bowers (Tony); great-granddaughters, Millie Anne McAvoy and Lochleigh Hamble; sisters, Dona Hannah (Max), Brenda Kurtz and Pamela Price; and brothers, Mike Padgett (Jan) and Larry Morgan. A brother, Ronald Padgett, preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the and/or the . www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020