|
|
Jerry Patterson
Brownsburg - Jerry L. Patterson
78, Brownsburg, passed away Dec. 24, 2019. He retired from Allison in 1989 as an inspector. Jerry also worked at Crossroads Feed Barn and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He was preceded in death by his wives Norma Patterson and Patricia Patterson. Survivors include children Lisa Patterson and Steven Patterson; sister Sandra Lou (Dave) Thompson; grandchildren Taylor Patterson, Mikayla Patterson and Robert Patterson. Visitation will be from 10am to 12noon Sat. Dec. 28 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with celebration of life service at 12noon. Burial will follow at Brownsburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hendricks County 4-H Fair Association, PO Box 7, Danville, IN 46122. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019