Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
Jerry Wolfe
Jerry R. Wolfe Obituary
Jerry R. Wolfe

Poland IN - Jerry R Wolfe, 85, of Poland Indiana, passed away peacefully at his home on Jan 10th, 2020. He retired after 41 years of service @ Bridgeport/Olin Brass in Indianapolis, where he was a Sheet Mill Operator and served as a Union Rep for the United Steelworkers Local 4266. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a Korean War Veteran. Jerry was a member of the Cloverdale Masonic Lodge #132, Scottish Rite, and American Legion Post #500. He was an avid deer hunter, and loved to walk the woods to hunt mushrooms and ginseng. He enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, college basketball and the NFL. He was a devoted husband and family man. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Donna Joann Anderson Wolfe, stepchildren, Vicki Bray, Brenda Briggs, Jimmy Winings, Pam Johnston and Darlene Koopman; siblings, Robert (Virginia) Wolfe and Sandy Starks. He is survived by his daughters, Cindy (David) Means and Melissa (Herschel) Price; stepchildren, Daniel (Diane) Winings and Michael (Leslie) Winings; son-in-law Ray Bray; siblings, John Wolfe, Charlie Wolfe, Richard Wolfe, Jim (Jeannette) Wolfe, Gary (Brenda) Wolfe and Tom Wolfe; 17 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Visitation will be 4pm-8pm Wednesday January 15, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Services will be at 11:30am Thursday January 16, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Burial will be in West Ridge Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
