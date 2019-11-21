|
|
Jerry Ray Mertes
Indianapolis - Jerry Ray Mertes, age 88 of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Southern Illinois, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 in St. Vincent's Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. He was born June 24, 1931 in Eldorado, the son of Joseph F. and Minnie F. (Groves) Mertes. He married Norma J. Hines on September 15, 1953 in Carbondale.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Norma J. Mertes of Indianapolis, IN other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 in the Anna Cemetery. Interment will immediately follow. Graveside military rites will be conducted. Everyone is asked to go directly to the cemetery.
