Jerry Sweeney
Indianapolis - Jerald Cooper Sweeney, 85, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born at St. Francis Hospital on October 26, 1934 to Lillian Elizabeth (Cooper) and Harry Ray Sweeney. He attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and graduated from Cathedral High School where he played clarinet in the marching band. He retired from Indiana Bell after a 35-year career. Following his retirement, he worked as a project management consultant for Davis & Dean, and later was a courier for Rapid Delivery and various local hospitals.
He and his wife Shirley were married on November 12, 1955 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley (Bartholomew) Sweeney; sons, Michael (Kathy) and Daniel (and the late Nancy) Sweeney; daughters, Maureen Sweeney and Carrie (Scott) Lamb; and sister, Marilyn Wagner. He is also survived by five grandchildren; Kristie (Darrin) Ruling, Timothy (Brandi) Sweeney, Katie Trennepohl, and Julienne and Linnea Tuterow; four great-granddaughters; Chloe and Cailyn Ruling, Emma Sweeney, and Kaylee Trennepohl, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Betty Siegman, daughter-in-law, Nancy Sweeney, sister-in-law, Jeane (Bartholomew) Hill, brother-in-laws, William Wagner and Richard Hill, niece, Joyce (Hill) Zillinger, nephew, David Siegman, and nephew-in-law, Charles Pride, Sr.
Calling will be held Thursday, November 7 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Indiana Funeral Care, Harry W. Moore Chapel, 8151 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Little Flower Catholic Church, 4720 E. 13th St., Indianapolis at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 8, with visitation one- hour prior at the church. You are invited to visit the website www.indianafuneralcare.com where you can share a personal memory or sign the guest book. Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry's name to Friends of Indianapolis Animal Care Services Foundation online at www.friendsofindyacc.org or by mail at 7399 N. Shadeland Ave. #117, Indianapolis, IN 46250.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019