Jerry Thomas Lehr

Jerry Thomas Lehr Obituary
Jerry Thomas Lehr

Indianapolis - Jerry Thomas Lehr,79, of Indianapolis, passed away on September 26, 2019.He was a Navy veteran and retired from GM in 2006.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Lehr; son, Rick Lehr; step children, Mark Smith, Jeff Smith, Eric Smith, Cindy(Russell)Mosby and Kimberly(Urban) Schneider;19 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 12:30-2:30 P.M. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at G.H. Herman Greenwood Funeral Home, with the service beginning at 2:30PM.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019
