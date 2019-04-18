|
|
Jerry Trotter
Charlotte - Jerry Trotter, 80, a devoted husband, dad, and grandfather died peacefully surrounded by his family on March 30, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. Jerry graduated from Southport High School in Indianapolis, IN. He received his mechanical engineering degree from General Motors Institute in Flint Michigan and his master's degree in engineering from Purdue University.
After marrying his high school sweetheart, Juanita, in 1961, they lived in Indianapolis for 54 years where Jerry worked for General Motors, Allison Division. Then they moved to the Washington D.C. area where Jerry worked for American Public Transit Association for ten years. After retirement, they moved to Smith Mountain Lake in Moneta, VA and later to Charlotte, NC.
During his retirement years, he sang in a barbershop chorus, became a master gardener, and was a member of the woodturner's club. He was affectionately called "the Captain" by friends and family that had the pleasure of spending time with him on the lake.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Juanita, and three children, Brad (Suzie), Mark (Debby) and Stacy Picklesimer (Kent), seven grandchildren, one great-grandson, one sister, Susie (Bill) and several nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Mary Lou, and his parents, Garnet and Frank Trotter.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Greenwood United Methodist Church, 525 N. Madison Avenue in Greenwood, IN, on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00. A Fellowship gathering will be held at Valle Vista Golf & Conference Center, 755 East Main, Greenwood, IN, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Information for donating may be found online at .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 18, 2019