Jerry V. Wilson
Martinsville - September 14, 1952 - March 18, 2019
Jerry V. Wilson, 66, Martinsville, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at his home.
He was born September 14, 1952 in Martinsville, Indiana, to the late Windel B. and Rosetta Mae (Dunn) Wilson.
After graduating from Monrovia High School in 1970, he eventually went to work at Rolls-Royce as a final parts inspector (FPI). On October 1, 2018, Jerry retired after working 24 years at Rolls-Royce and began enjoying the fruits of his labor.
Jerry enjoyed working on his old hot rods, playing guitar, racing, and camping with family and friends. He loved to have a good time, and never met a stranger. In the presence of Jerry everyone felt welcomed and included. Be it Jerry, Dad, Papaw, Pop-Pop, or Pop, his role in the lives of many will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Danita S. (Johnson) Wilson; son, Jeremy (Stacie)Wilson of Martinsville; daughters, Angie (Jeff) Bough of Martinsville, Chasidy (Brett) Singer of Seymour, Kristi (Dan) Riffel of Spencer and Robin (Will) Smiley-Brown of Indianapolis; brothers, Roger (Martha) Wilson of Martinsville, Paul (Becki) Wilson of Martinsville and Steve (Jenni) Wilson of Bargersville; sister, Joyce Pittman of Martinsville; grandchildren, Alex Wilson, Olivia Wilson, Karly Wilson, Jennifer Davis, Chloe Bough, Jerrika Wilson, Isaac Kannianen, Gracie Lewis, Emmallee Bough, Brenna Wilson, Ezra Bough, Parker Grant and Broderick Smiley-Brown; great grandchildren, Braylee Wilson, Hunter Elliott and Raegan Elliott; many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Windel and Rosetta; sister, Barbara Schneider; brother-in-law Brent Pittman; granddaughter, Nicole Malcom.
Visitation at Costin Funeral Chapel is Friday from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. Funeral services at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, with the burial following at Hilldale Cemetery in Martinsville. Services will be officiated by Josh Cunningham.
Online condolences may be made at www.costinfuneralchapel.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 21, 2019