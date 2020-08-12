Jerry W. Haskett
Carmel - Jerry W. Haskett, 72, of Carmel, passed away August 7, 2020. He was born April 9, 1948 in Noblesville, son of the late Loren and Emma Jane (Horton) Haskett.
Survivors include his loving wife Susan; son, Jamie (Erin); daughter, Katie (Chris); grandchildren, Tyler, Tate, Grace, J.D. and Will; brother, Terry (Diane); sisters, Marcia (Paul) and Debra (Brad).
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1 pm in Carmel United Methodist Church.
A Family Committal Service will follow in Carmel Cemetery.
www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com
to read Jerry's complete obituary.
