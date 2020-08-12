1/1
Jerry W. Haskett
1948 - 2020
Jerry W. Haskett

Carmel - Jerry W. Haskett, 72, of Carmel, passed away August 7, 2020. He was born April 9, 1948 in Noblesville, son of the late Loren and Emma Jane (Horton) Haskett.

Survivors include his loving wife Susan; son, Jamie (Erin); daughter, Katie (Chris); grandchildren, Tyler, Tate, Grace, J.D. and Will; brother, Terry (Diane); sisters, Marcia (Paul) and Debra (Brad).

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1 pm in Carmel United Methodist Church.

A Family Committal Service will follow in Carmel Cemetery.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Jerry's complete obituary.

Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield is privileged to assist the family in arrangements.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Carmel United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Bussell Family Funerals
1621 E. Greyhound Pass
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 587-2001
