Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Jerry W. Hester

Jerry W. Hester Obituary
Jerry W. Hester

Hester, Jerry W., 80, passed away December 18, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and after spending a lifelong career in the insurance industry, Jerry retired as the president of Union National Life Insurance Company.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Auline Hester; and sister, Doloris Martin.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 62 years, Judy Hester; children, David Hester (Rhonda), Dianne Tamez (Leo) and Michael Hester (Melissa); grandchildren, Nicole Ralston (Brian), Sarah Derham (Seb), Zachary Hester, Trevor Tamez, Evan Tamez, Leo Tamez (Debbie), Alex Hester, Cole Hester, Sam Hester and Aiden Hester; great-grandchildren, Heather Ralston, Franklin Derham and Camden Tamez; and sister, Barbara Hester Roberts.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 2 pm-8 pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 12 pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Chapel with burial to follow at Mount Holly Cemetery.

Please visit www.archlheadyresthaven.com to share your memories of Jerry with the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
