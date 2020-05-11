Jerry Wardrip, Sr.
Indianapolis - 79, died May 6. Entombment of ashes with military rites at 1 p.m., May 16 at Lincoln Memory Gardens in Whitestown, IN. Myers Mortuary and Boone County Crematory have been entrusted with his care. Full obituary and online condolences: www.MyersMortuary.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 11 to May 13, 2020.