Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Wayne Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Wayne Smith Obituary
Jerry Wayne Smith

Greenwood - Jerry Wayne Smith, 72, passed away on January 10, 2020.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens at Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the funeral home, with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. He will be laid to rest in The Gardens at Olive Branch.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -