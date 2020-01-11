|
Jerry Wayne Smith
Greenwood - Jerry Wayne Smith, 72, passed away on January 10, 2020.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens at Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the funeral home, with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. He will be laid to rest in The Gardens at Olive Branch.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020