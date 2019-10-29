Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Jesse Curtis

Jesse Curtis Obituary
Jesse Curtis

Greenfield - 92, of Greenfield, passed away October 28, 2019. He was born on June 20, 1927 in Tompkinsville, Kentucky as the son of Vester and Tennessee Curtis.

Jesse had many things that he cared for in his life, but the greatest of these was his family. In his retirement years you could always find him watching his grandchildren in their sporting events. There was hardly an event that he did not attend. Along with being with his family, he also enjoyed playing golf and pool. Jesse has been a Master Mason since 1975 and a life time member of the Moose Lodge. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him.

Jesse is survived by his wife of 70 years, Lillie Curtis; daughter, Shirley (Steve) Agnew; grandchildren: Scott (Jessica Kelly) Agnew, Sara (Eric Bennett) Agnew; great grandchildren: Addie Agnew, Anna Agnew, and Ansley Agnew.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 12pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Suburban Hospice.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019
