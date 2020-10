Or Copy this URL to Share

Indianapolis - Jessica Gibson passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 4 p.m. with a gathering from 12-4 p.m. at Brookville Road Community Church. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Crawfordsville, IN.









