Jessica Jane Hederick
Noblesville - Jessica Jane (VanSickle) Hederick, age 48, of Noblesville, Indiana passed away on Saturday February 8, 2020. Jessica was born on September 12, 1971 in Rushville, Indiana. After high school, Jessie attended Indiana University where she obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts.
Jessica was a member of North United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling and staying active. Jessie had a great passion for art, as well as jewelry design, her talents were truly endless. She made cards for her family members on special occasions and filled them with beautiful writings along with painting incredible pictures for many of her friends and family. Jessie's greatest passion was being a mother to her daughter, Caroline. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Jessica is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Brett Hederick; daughter, Caroline Hederick; mother, Susan Green; father, Philip VanSickle; brother, Josh VanSickle (Holli); mother-in-law, Beverley Scott (Gene); father-in-law, John Hederick (Charlene); brothers-in-law, Jeffrey Hederick (Katherine) and Ryan Smith (Emi); sister-in-law, Stephany Smith; and grandmother, Peggy Green. Jessica was preceded in death by her grandfather, Jim Green; uncle, Thomas Green; grandfather, Charles Barnes; grandmother, Dorothy Barnes; and stepfather, William Chaille.
A celebration of life service for Jessica will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM at North United Methodist Church, 3808 N. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208.
Memorial contributions may be made by mail to one of the following organizations: Outrun the Sun, Inc. at 8435 Keystone Crossing, Suite 175, Indianapolis, IN 46240; North United Methodist Church at 3808 N. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208; or to Indy Humane at 7929 N Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268.
Arrangements are being handled by Leppert Mortuary - Carmel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020