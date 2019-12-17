Services
Jones Family Mortuary
4165 E Allison Rd
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-0200
Jessie Lynne Lennertz- Melander


1936 - 2019
Jessie Lynne Lennertz- Melander Obituary
Jessie Lynne Lennertz- Melander

Mooresville - Jessie Lynne (Wuster) Lennertz-Melander, 83, of Mooresville and formerly of Indianapolis for 30 years, Atlanta, TX for 15 years, and Upland, IN for 17 years passed away on December 13, 2019. She was born in Murray, KY on August 8, 1936 to the late Walter Lawrence and Norma Lorene (Head) Wuster. Jessie's first husband, Frederick Albert Lennertz Jr., who she married on August 25, 1956, preceded her in death and her second husband, A. Howard Melander, who she married on September 9, 2000, also preceded her in death.

Jessie was a 1954 graduate of Thomas Carr Howe High School. She furthered her education and obtained her PhD in Instructional Systems Technology in 1999 and MBA in Management Administration in 1981.

Jessie was Director of Information Services at Taylor University for 11 years before retiring in 2003. Previously, she was a Programmer-Analyst for several companies in Indianapolis for 15 years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Mooresville, volunteer and past board member of Morgan County Humane Society, which gave her great joy, loved reading, cooking, and gardening.

Jessie is survived by 5 children: Kathie Lennertz of OH, Neil Walter Lennertz of Indianapolis, Lynne Lorene Dancer of MA, David Melander of Avon, and Nicholas Melander of Yorktown, IN; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; 3 sisters: N. Christine Fenelon of Baltimore, MD, Carolyn Panhorst of Peachtree City, GA, and Ann Flynn of South Carolina. She is also preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; and son, Frederick A. Lennertz III.

Per the families request they are planning a private service at a later date. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Jones Family Mortuary, Mooresville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Morgan County Humane Society, 690 West Mitchell Ave., Martinsville, IN 46151

To send a condolence or share a favorite story about Jessie, please visit www.jonesfamilymortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
