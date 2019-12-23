Services
Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals - Indianapolis
5811 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 547-5814
Jessie Mae Baker

Jessie Mae Baker Obituary
Jessie Mae Baker

Indianapolis - She passed away peacefully Thursday, December 19, 2019.On Saturday, December 28, 2019 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 noon. Visitation from 10am until 12pm at St.John A.M.E Church. Burial New Crown Cemetery.She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Harlem Baker.children, Larry J. Baker, Brenda L. Gary, Raymond Baker (Paula),and Marilyn Baker. 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren. Lavenia & Summers in charge of the arrangements
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
