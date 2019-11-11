Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Jewel T. Smith

Jewel T. Smith Obituary
Jewel T. Smith

Indianapolis - Jewel T. Smith, 95, of Indianapolis, passed away on November 7, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 11am -12pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East with funeral services immediately following. Entombment will take place in Washington Park East Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Paradigm Living Concepts Hospice. To view an extended obituary, please visit: www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019
