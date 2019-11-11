|
|
Jewel T. Smith
Indianapolis - Jewel T. Smith, 95, of Indianapolis, passed away on November 7, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 11am -12pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East with funeral services immediately following. Entombment will take place in Washington Park East Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Paradigm Living Concepts Hospice. To view an extended obituary, please visit: www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019