Jewell A. Noe-Haskett
Sheridan - Jewell A. Noe-Haskett, age 98, of Sheridan, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, March 7, 2019 at Wellbrooke of Westfield.
Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Kercheval Funeral Home, 306 East 10th Street, Sheridan, Indiana. Burial will follow at Crown View Cemetery, in Sheridan. Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 7:00 PM on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Kercheval Funeral Home in Sheridan.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 13, 2019