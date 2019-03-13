Services
Kercheval Funeral Home - Sheridan
306 East 10th St P.O. Box 42
Sheridan, IN 46069
(317) 758-4406
Jewell Noe-Haskett
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kercheval Funeral Home - Sheridan
306 East 10th St P.O. Box 42
Sheridan, IN 46069
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Kercheval Funeral Home - Sheridan
306 East 10th St P.O. Box 42
Sheridan, IN 46069
Jewell A. Noe-Haskett


Jewell A. Noe-Haskett

Sheridan - Jewell A. Noe-Haskett, age 98, of Sheridan, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, March 7, 2019 at Wellbrooke of Westfield.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Kercheval Funeral Home, 306 East 10th Street, Sheridan, Indiana. Burial will follow at Crown View Cemetery, in Sheridan. Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 7:00 PM on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Kercheval Funeral Home in Sheridan.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 13, 2019
