Jewell D. Roper
Indianapolis - Jewell Ruth (Dodson) Roper,
93, of Indianapolis, passed away February 16, 2020. She was born in Fulton County, GA to the late Paul and Gertrude Dodson on June 13, 1926. Jewell was an underwriter for an insurance company for many years.
She was predeceased by her parents, four sisters and four brothers.
She is survived by her three children, Stephen (Lisa) Roper of Zionsville, IN; William Roper of Los Angeles, CA; and Charlene (Ken) Stark of Brevard, NC; grandchildren, Stephanie Watson, Breck Roper, Lindsay Engle and Whitney Roper; step-grandchildren, Cameron Travis and Eryn Baccari; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Thursday, February 20th at ARN Funeral & Cremation Services, 11411 N. Michigan Rd., Zionsville, IN from 4 - 7 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020