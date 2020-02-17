Services
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jewell Roper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jewell D. Roper


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jewell D. Roper Obituary
Jewell D. Roper

Indianapolis - Jewell Ruth (Dodson) Roper,

93, of Indianapolis, passed away February 16, 2020. She was born in Fulton County, GA to the late Paul and Gertrude Dodson on June 13, 1926. Jewell was an underwriter for an insurance company for many years.

She was predeceased by her parents, four sisters and four brothers.

She is survived by her three children, Stephen (Lisa) Roper of Zionsville, IN; William Roper of Los Angeles, CA; and Charlene (Ken) Stark of Brevard, NC; grandchildren, Stephanie Watson, Breck Roper, Lindsay Engle and Whitney Roper; step-grandchildren, Cameron Travis and Eryn Baccari; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on Thursday, February 20th at ARN Funeral & Cremation Services, 11411 N. Michigan Rd., Zionsville, IN from 4 - 7 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jewell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
Download Now