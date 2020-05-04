Jewett W. McGlocklin
Jewett W. McGlocklin

Carmel - Jewett W. McGlocklin, 82, of Carmel Indiana and previously of Franklin Indiana, passed away Thursday April 30, 2020 due to complications from pneumonia. He was born January 2, 1938 to Zion and Helen McGlocklin

Jewett McGlocklin was many things. He was a loving husband. A devoted father. A wonderful grandfather and great grandfather. A proud and supportive big brother. A loyal friend. A kind human being. Most importantly, Jewett McGlocklin was a Christian. He found Jesus and never let him go.

He loved his family very much. He is survived by his wife Jane, the love of his life, his brother Jon McGlocklin and wife Pam, his children, Jon McGlocklin and wife Cindy, Don McGlocklin and wife Kathy, Dee Ann McGlocklin, Melissa Lowery and husband Justin. Jane's children, Debbie Ramer, Dana Davis and husband Ty, Gary Peters. Fourteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.

Jewett was preceded in death by his parents and great granddaughter, Avery Marie Manifold.

A private viewing and graveside service will be held Friday May 8 at Greenlawn cemetery in Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Ara Parseghian Medical Research Fund at https://parseghianfund.nd.edu/ in support of research to find a cure for Niemann-Pick Type C disease.

A celebration of life will be scheduled in June when restrictions are eased and people are allowed to gather.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
