Jill Cross
Brownsburg - 65, Brownsburg, passed away on Sept. 12, 2019. She was a business manager for Indianapolis Rehabilitation Agency for 30 years. Jill loved spending time with family and friends especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, Candy Crush and long walks. Jill had a strong faith in God and kept a positive attitude and strong work ethic.
She was preceded in death by her parents Darel and Joan Mensch. Survivors include her husband David Cross of 44 years, children Michael (Nicole) Cross, Amanda Cross; brother Chuck Mensch; sisters Marla Kettler, Kathy Dyke; grandchildren Jackson and Sierra Cross.
Visitation will be from 4 pm to 7 pm Tues. Sept. 17 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 10 am Wed. Sept. 18. Burial will be in Brownsburg Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019