Jill Marie McCormick
Indianapolis - 79, passed away on February 7, 2019. Jill was born to the late Dr. John F. and Genevieve Parker on August 20, 1939. She was in the first class to graduate from Scecina Memorial High School in 1957. Jill went on to earn her Bachelor's degree in education at Marion College and later her Master's Degree at IUPUI. She dedicated her life to teaching early elementary for 47 years at schools such as: Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Roch and Holy Name before retiring in 2007. She loved teaching, especially religion (Sacraments & Apostles). Her hobbies included: playing card games and watching the hummingbirds.
Jill is preceded in death by her husband; Bernard A. McCormick, daughter; Michelle McCormick and her sister; Jeanne Wiles. She is survived by her daughter; Jilayne (Donald) Sinkhorn, grandchildren; Amber, Chelsey, Jilian, Robert, Shelby, Jordon and Jenna, along with 7 great-grandchildren, brothers; Dr. Jack Parker, Jere Parker and Jim Parker as well as many Nieces and Nephews.
Visitation will be held at Little and Sons Beech Grove Chapel on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4 -8pm. Funeral Services will be at Holy Name Church in Beech Grove on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10am with entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Jill may be made to Holy Name Catholic Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 17, 2019