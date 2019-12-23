|
Jill Ranft
Indianapolis - Jill Ann Ranft, 79, of Indianapolis, passed away December 22, 2019. Jill was born in Seymour, Indiana the daughter of the late Harold and Eileen (Pferrer) Holmes. She worked in the Cafeteria at Bishop Chatard High School for over 30 years and at Our Lady of Fatima for several years. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 56 years, Harry Ranft, and a grandson, Elijah Ranft.
Jill is survived by her children; Tami Howard, Matthew (Diane) Ranft, Michael Ranft, Lynn Ranft, T.j. Ranft and Derek Ranft; grandchildren, Austin and Tyler Howard (Lesley), Michaela (Andy), Caroline and Kathryn Ranft; Quinn Johnson, Chandler Sims and Annelise Sims and great-grandchild, Kamdyn Howard; brothers, Ronald and Jack Holmes.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E. 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 28 at 11:00 am at Christ The King Catholic Church, 5884 Crittenden Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46220.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Chatard High School or Christ The King Catholic Church.
Condolences may be left online at FeeneyHornakKeystone.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019