Jim Arbogast



Jim Arbogast, passed away last Thursday in his home in Indianapolis, IN.



Jim was preceded by his parents Arthur and Patricia Arbogast and his sister Susan.



Jim is survived by his siblings: Ellen, Melanie and Chris; his wife: Patty; his children: David, Carole, Laura and Alyssa. He had 14 grandchildren.









