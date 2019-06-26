|
|
Jim C. Bandy
Shelbyville - Jim C Bandy, 78, of Shelbyville passed away Sunday June 23, 2019 at Heritage House. Born December 29, 1940 to Robert and Rebecca (Cave) Bandy in Lafayette, Jim grew up in Dayton and Indianapolis and attended Arsenal Technical High School. He married Judith Noe September 26, 1959 and she survives.
Mr. Bandy was a retired Teamster, driving local cartage until his retirement in 1995 from Anderson Motor Service and OK Trucking Companies. He owned and operated Landscaping and Design by Bandy. Upon retirement he and Mrs. Bandy worked as custodians at St Joseph Catholic School.
Jim had a delightfully dry wit that was only given away by a twinkle in his eyes.
Jim and Judy enjoyed traveling in their Winnebago motor homes and were members of both the Indybagos and Hoosier Winnies clubs. They were fortunate to have traveled abroad several times; trips to Ireland, Italy and the UK created special memories.
In recent years Jim found much strength and support at the local Rock Steady Boxing program through Shelby Senior Services. He gained so much physically and emotionally from the encouragement and friendship they provided. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rock Steady Boxing via Shelby Senior Services.
Other survivors include brother Bob (Barb) Bandy, Mulberry IN; daughter Justine (James) Hawkins, Shelbyville; grandchildren Noel Hawkins (Sabena Siddiqui), Hilo HI; Claire Hawkins (Harrison Gentry), Indianapolis; Kennith Clark, Pendleton; Gabrielle Clark, Pendleton. He was preceded in death by daughter Paula Bandy Clark, his parents Robert Bandy and Rebecca McKinniss, brother Donald (Donnie) Dale Thompson, sisters Mary Dawn Driggs and Ardith Freeman.
An informal gathering to celebrate Jim's life will take place July 14th. Please contact Justine Hawkins or email [email protected] for details.
Services entrusted to Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 819 S. Harrison St. in Shelbyville.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 26, 2019