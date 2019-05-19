|
Jim Collier
Indianapolis - On April 27th Jim Collier, 75, traded cancer for his wings to heaven. Jim was born in Indianapolis to Norris and Frances Collier on February 1, 1944. Jim graduated high school at 17 then joined the Navy for 4 years. Stationed in California at Lemoore Naval Air Station, he met the love of his life and wife of 56 years Pat Collier, who he affectionately referred to as 'Patty Kay' or 'Sweetie Pie'. Jim and Pat married and shipped off to Guam where he lived out the remainder of his navy career. While in Guam they had their first child, Marc Collier. After the Navy, back home in the states, Jim moved his mom in to help care for Marc while he worked in the machine shop at Allison's and held a second job to put himself through college to be a process engineer. Jim and Pat had their second child Marissa. Jim and Pat continued to care for his mom until her death in 2003. Jim was a quiet but cranky soul who had a passion for 'anything adventure'. He enjoyed boating, camping, water skiing, snow skiing, snow tubing and bowling. He loved to take his family to different ski resorts across the country in the winter. In the summer he loved to spend time visiting family in Arkansas and traveling the country to visit with family and show his kids this beautiful US of A. Jim retired from Rolls Royce with 41 years of service and started spending winters in Florida where he enjoyed hosting Pats sisters Debbie, Kim and Joyce along with Pats Aunt Mary Jo and family friend Karen St. Clair. Jim also looked forward to Florida and seeing his friends Geri, Brandy and Keri along with his furry friend Bella. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Norris and Frances Collier, son Marc Collier and his beloved canine Dzus. He leaves behind his wife Pat Collier, daughter Marissa (Rusty)Dobbs, Daughter in law Terri (Marc) Collier. Terri was a vital part of Jim's home care team and his 'favorite' nurse. He leaves his beautiful granddaughter Alli, the apple of his eye and also part of his home care team and grandsons T.J. and Braden who where his partners in adventure and never ceased to make him chuckle. His 'adopted' daughter Debbie Zack who loved Jim and spent many Collier vacations with them. A celebration of life will be held at Indiana Funeral Care in Greenwood on May 23rd 2019. Visitation from 5-7pm with a brief memorial at 7pm where people may share thoughts or memories of Jim. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the ASPCA or any no kill animal shelter in Jim's memory. Or, perform an anonymous act of kindness for a stranger.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 19, 2019