|
|
Jim Davis
Carmel - James O. (Jim) Davis passed away at his home in Carmel on March 13. He was born in Gary, IN, to Harold and Harriet Davis on December 30, 1934. He was raised in Hobart where he excelled in leadership and athleticism, serving as Hobart High School Class of 1952 President and playing football for the Brickies under Coach Russel Deal. He was a member of the Hobart United Methodist Church and attended Indiana University. In 1954 he married Carole Shultz. He joined the U. S. Army, serving in Korea in 1955-56 in Field Artillery and as Intelligence Specialist.
Jim maintained a long and productive career with the , starting in 1960 in Lake County, IN, later serving as Regional Vice President for the Midwestern United States, and from 1977-93 as head of the Indiana Division as Executive Vice President. He is remembered by his colleagues in the ACS as a mentor to hundreds of staff members and for his organizational leadership. He was recognized for his dedication to his profession by being named a Kentucky Colonel, an Admiral in the Great Navy of Nebraska, and a Sagamore of the Wabash by Governor Robert Orr.
Jim had many avocational interests that he pursued with energy and depth: woodworking, antique automobiles, and deer hunting, among others. An avid reader, he was a dedicated student of history and of Holy Scripture. He was, most importantly, dedicated to his family, as husband, brother, father, and grandfather, a devotion that only grew in his retirement.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Carole, whom he cared for selflessly during the last ten years of her life, and by a brother, Weldon. He is survived by his brother, Doug (Susan) of Bloomington, IN; daughter Melody, of Martinsville, IN; son Marsh (Grace), Indianapolis; granddaughters Audrey (Philadelphia) and Jackie (Houston); and the last of his canine friends, Rosie.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. Gifts in Jim's memory may be directed to the or the organization of one's choice. To leave a memory or condolences, please visit: www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 24, 2019