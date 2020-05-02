Jim GerardJames (Jim) Gerard, age 93, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 1, 2020, at Marquette Manor in Indianapolis, Indiana. Jim was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, TV personality, devout Roman Catholic, and weekend golfer. He was preceded in death by his sisters Margaret Finn and Mary Anderson, and his beloved wife Nancy Gerard. Jim graduated from Newton Falls High School where he excelled in drama, music, school government, and the Prince of Peace speech contest. Following service in the U.S. Navy during World War II, he attended Kent State University where he met Nancy, the love of his life, and earned a B.A. in Broadcasting and Theatre. Married in 1955, Jim and Nancy welcomed four children and celebrated over 50 happy years together.During the early days of TV, Jim set his sights on being a TV broadcaster and the opportunities for a hard working, handsome, young man came. Jim started his career working in local radio stations until he landed a job at WLWD TV in Dayton, Ohio where he worked as a weatherman, hosted a live dance show Teen Time, announced sports and auto racing, and hosted a live late night in-studio wrestling show. At KDKA TV in Pittsburgh, Jim was a staff studio announcer in addition to hosting late night weather and afternoon movie shows. In Cleveland Ohio, Jim worked at KYW. In 1962 Jim joined Time Life's Radio and Television station, WFBM (Woof Boom), and the Gerard family made Indianapolis their permanent home.Jim quickly became known for his interviews that comprised Sounds of the City, his man-on-the-street-vignettes of people and events from all over the growing city of Indianapolis. It aired on WFBM Radio while he co-hosted an afternoon movie show with actress Frances Farmer on WFBM TV. His warm interviewing style led to Jim hosting a daily, live talk show, The Jim Gerard Show, with a studio audience and an 8-piece band led by George Nicoloff. In 1976, Jim was hired by the Hook Drug Company to appear exclusively in their TV and radio commercials. Within a few months, The Jim Gerard Show was back in production on WTTV-Channel 4 sponsored by Hook's Drugs from 1976-1987. At the time, it was the longest running television show in Indiana.Jim had a talent for putting guests at ease and interviewing a wide range of people from high school marching bands contest winners to visiting dignitaries, including former Vice President Hubert H. Humphry, Bob Hope, Ringo Star, Pearl Bailey, Eva Gabor, Ben Vereen, Betty White, John Raitt, Liberace, Rita Moreno and the Amazing Kreskin. He served as the Master of Ceremonies for fundraising events for Indy organizations of every size including the live broadcast of the opening gala of Clowes Hall, the Channel 20 Auction, and countless other community orgs. In 1992, Jim Gerard was inducted into the Indiana State Broadcaster Hall Of Fame.He and his family lived in the Butler Tarkington neighborhood and attended St. Thomas Aquinas. Jim is survived by his by his children: Jim Gerard Jr. (Monte), Catherine Hammons (John), Lisa Gerard, and Susan Gerard (Nishant Rao), grandchildren: Violet Salas, Emily Salas, Clara Gerard , Parker Gerard and Carter Gerard; and great grand child Addison Harkleroad.Due to the current gathering restrictions related to COVID-19, a celebration of Jim's life will be held on a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul-Indianapolis in memory of Jim.