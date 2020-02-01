|
Jim McBride
Arvada, CO - Jim McBride, 81, of Arvada, Colorado passed away on Monday, January 27th. Jim was a professional pilot who flew in the Marine Corps and for United and Continental airlines. Jim was also a lifelong runner and ran competitively until his passing. Jim was also a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. He will be remembered for his service to country, sharp wit, love for his family and friends. Jim was born and raised in Indianapolis and attended Broad Ripple High School. Jim is survived by his wife Christina, Son Sean, Daughters Erin Conrad and Tracy Lane, 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his first wife Sally, and grandson Maclin McBride. Funeral will take place Friday, February 7th, 10:30 a.m. at Green Mountain Presbyterian Church, 12900 W. Alameda Pkwy, Lakewood, CO 80228. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Community Table Food Bank, cotable.org.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020