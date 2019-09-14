|
Jim "Red Dog" McCurdy
- - Jim "Red Dog" McCurdy, born September 18, 1941 and died August 14, 2019 at his home after an extended illness. He leaves sisters Nancy Lewis and Carol (Ron) Asberry, friend/brother Vic Boyer, son Steve McCurdy, a granddaughter, several nieces and nephews, many good friends and his beloved "Peepers". Jim graduated from Greenfield High School, and University of Massachusetts-Stockbridge School of Agriculture and Purdue University. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He retired as a Senior Environmental Scientist from the Indiana Dept. of Environmental Management.
All are welcome to Jim's "Life Celebration and Memorial Gathering" on Saturday September 21, 2019, to be held at Flanner and Buchanan-Speedway from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Kickstands up at 1:15 p.m.
Jim's cremains will be escorted to western Indiana in a Harley Davidson caisson drawn by a Harley Davidson three-wheeler. He will be escorted by Indiana Chapter 1 Rolling Thunder as well as Patriot Guard. There will be a military graveside service for his inurnment.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019