New Palestine - Jim Reed, age 65, of New Palestine, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was born on April 17, 1954 to Wilford and Helen (Wolfe) Reed. Jim graduated from New Palestine High School in 1972.

He was a custom home builder, historic remodeler, and a hell of a competitor. Jim loved, and was loved by, his family and friends.

Jim is survived by his son, Josh (Ashley) Reed of Greenfield; daughter, Jami (Nate Stoops) Reed of Indianapolis; three grandchildren, Clara June Reed, Aven Ann Reed, and Easton Reed Stoops; partner, Amy Marie Fischer; brother, Donnie (Debi) Reed of New Palestine; sister, Sandie (Jeff Kenny) Reed of Fortville; and former wife, Patty Reed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilford and Helen Reed.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at New Palestine Lions Club, 5242 W. US-52, New Palestine, IN 46163.

Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory in Greenfield.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
