81, Estero, FL, formerly of Brownsburg, passed away August 31, 2020. Jim had retired from Eli Lilly & Co., and also formerly owned Heritage Real Estate in Brownsburg. Later he owned New Age Communication. He was a former Brownsburg Volunteer Fireman and member of the Masonic Lodge. Survivors include his wife Marti Starbuck; children William Earl (Kristi) Starbuck and Jeri Jo Schuckit; grandchildren Tauna (James) Sisco, Cheyenne (Matthew) Perry, Valarie (Giuseppe) DiMaggio, Ruben Schuckit and Leah Schuckit; great grandchildren James, Sebastian and Gabriel Sisco, Hayleigh and Lydia Perry, and Madalena and Salvatore DiMaggio; stepsons Tony (Cindy) DeLois and Jason (Tina) DeLois; step grandchildren Haley, Sydney and Sophie. A memorial visitation will be from 1-3pm Sunday Sept. 6 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg. In compliance with current restrictions and regulations, guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com