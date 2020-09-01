1/1
Jim "Bucky" Starbuck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jim "Bucky" Starbuck

Estero, FL - Jim "Bucky" Starbuck

81, Estero, FL, formerly of Brownsburg, passed away August 31, 2020. Jim had retired from Eli Lilly & Co., and also formerly owned Heritage Real Estate in Brownsburg. Later he owned New Age Communication. He was a former Brownsburg Volunteer Fireman and member of the Masonic Lodge. Survivors include his wife Marti Starbuck; children William Earl (Kristi) Starbuck and Jeri Jo Schuckit; grandchildren Tauna (James) Sisco, Cheyenne (Matthew) Perry, Valarie (Giuseppe) DiMaggio, Ruben Schuckit and Leah Schuckit; great grandchildren James, Sebastian and Gabriel Sisco, Hayleigh and Lydia Perry, and Madalena and Salvatore DiMaggio; stepsons Tony (Cindy) DeLois and Jason (Tina) DeLois; step grandchildren Haley, Sydney and Sophie. A memorial visitation will be from 1-3pm Sunday Sept. 6 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg. In compliance with current restrictions and regulations, guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved