Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
Jimmie Eubanks
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
Indianapolis - Jimmie Dale Eubanks

83 0f Indianapolis passed away February 6, 2019. He was born June 26, 1935 in Indianapolis the son of Clarence and Frances Kelsey Eubanks. He was a retired salesman. Jimmie is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Lois Eubanks, daughter, Dottie Eubanks, and son, Jon Eubanks, brother, Bill Eubanks and sister, Barbara Nieten. He is survived by his children, Jimmie Eubanks (Sharon), Vickie Lawson (Jim), Jerry Eubanks, Jay Eubanks, and Jeff Eubanks (Karen); daughter in law, Melanie Eubanks; 11 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway Chapel. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday. Burial will be in Park Cemetery Greenfield, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
