Jimmie R. Thacker
Indianapolis - Jimmie R. Thacker, 81, of Indianapolis, died peacefully in his home on October 20, 2019. Friends may call on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at G.H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis. Prayers will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019