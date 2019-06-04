|
|
Jimmie Ray Barger
Indianapolis - 63, passed away June 2, 2019. He was born March 4, 1956 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Jason and Lula Fagues Barger. He was a member of the Teamsters Union 135. He was a retired driver for Trans Service. Jimmie is survived by his wife Jennie Billerman Barger, daughters April Yocum, Nickie (Josh) Conder, Emily (Erick) Tucker, sisters Rita Riddle, Oma Barger, brothers Gary (Sue) Barger, Danny (Chris) Barger, Gregory Barger, Doug Barger, grandchildren Cameron and Nathan Yocum, Olivia, Lilli and Emma Conder. Visitation will be Friday, June 7, from 4 - 8 pm at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary. A Celebration of Jimmie's Life will be Saturday, June 8 at 1 pm at the mortuary. Tributes may be made at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 4, 2019