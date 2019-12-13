|
Jimmie Ray Thomas
Greencastle - Jimmie Ray Thomas, 85, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
He was born May 28, 1934 in Clinton, IN, the son of George Edward and Iva (Reynolds) Thomas.
Jim worked at Duke Energy for several years, retiring as a Substation Manager. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Masonic Temple and Scottish Rite.
He is survived by his daughter, Pattie Patten; a son, Robert R. (Teresa) Thomas; brother, Gary Wayne Thomas; two grandsons, Aaron (Michelle) Patten and Matthew (Hallie) Patten and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn (Kelley) Thomas; daughter, Karen Joan Thomas; son-in-law, Kenneth Patten; parents; twin sister, Helen Kay Rodich; and great grandson, Rhett Allen Patten.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Roselawn Cemetery, Terre Haute, IN. Hopkins-Rector Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Donations made to a in lieu of flowers is requested.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family c/o www.Hopkins-Rector.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019