Services
Hopkins Rector Funeral Home
4 Percy L. Julian Drive
Greencastle, IN 46135
(765) 653-6262
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Roselawn Cemetery
Terre Haute, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmie Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmie Ray Thomas


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmie Ray Thomas Obituary
Jimmie Ray Thomas

Greencastle - Jimmie Ray Thomas, 85, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

He was born May 28, 1934 in Clinton, IN, the son of George Edward and Iva (Reynolds) Thomas.

Jim worked at Duke Energy for several years, retiring as a Substation Manager. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Masonic Temple and Scottish Rite.

He is survived by his daughter, Pattie Patten; a son, Robert R. (Teresa) Thomas; brother, Gary Wayne Thomas; two grandsons, Aaron (Michelle) Patten and Matthew (Hallie) Patten and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn (Kelley) Thomas; daughter, Karen Joan Thomas; son-in-law, Kenneth Patten; parents; twin sister, Helen Kay Rodich; and great grandson, Rhett Allen Patten.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Roselawn Cemetery, Terre Haute, IN. Hopkins-Rector Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Donations made to a in lieu of flowers is requested.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family c/o www.Hopkins-Rector.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -