Jimmie Wayne Adams
Jimmie Wayne Adams

Greenwood - Jimmie Wayne Adams, 76, of Greenwood, passed away on November 29, 2020. He was born on July 18, 1944 in Squibb, Kentucky to the late Genie O. and Mossie B. Adams.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Diana Adams; children, Christina (Paul) Eble, Victoria (Michael) Wallace, James Adams, Matthew (Beth) Adams, and Martha Geiger; grandchildren, Nick (Nancy), Samantha, Nate, Catie, Lewis, Jimmie, Adam, Diana, Gabe, Maddie, Will, and Lee; brother, Lando Adams. He was preceded in death by 4 brothers, 5 sisters and, a son-in-law, Darin Geiger.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thursday at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135.

Funeral Service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Chimney Rock Baptist Church in Somerset, Kentucky with visitation from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM.

He will be laid to rest at the Jimmie W. Adams Family Cemetery.

Please share photographs, memories and online condolences with the family at www.ghherrmann.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
