Jimmy Dwayne Scott
Indianapolis, IN - Jimmy Dwayne Scott, 80, of Indianapolis, passed away on February 4, 2020.
Jim was born on September 1, 1939 in Abernathy, Texas to the late Carl and Lela Scott. He had a long and fulfilled career working as a social worker for the American Red Cross. He was an avid reader, appreciated music, and had a soft spot for rescue dogs.
He leaves behind his wife, Linda J. Scott; daughter, Joan C. Hampton; stepchildren, Kathy Massengale, Mark Tichenor (Cathy), Dan Tichenor (Kathy); 7 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Patsy, Jackie, and Janice and son-in-law, Jeff Massengale.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, February 10 at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East with visitation from 12:00-2:00pm.
Memorial contributions in Jim's honor may be made to 's Indiana Chapter or The American Red Cross of Central Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020