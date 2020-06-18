Jimmy Vance
Indianapolis - 74, born on April 15, 1946, passed away on June 8, 2020. Service will be held at Crown Hill Funeral home, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 1pm, with visitation starting at 11am. Visit www.crownhill.org for more information.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.