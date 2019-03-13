|
Indianapolis - 76, died March 10, 2019. He was born January 12, 1943 in Lafayette, TN. He was a member of The Vineyard Community Church. He worked as a welder for A M General for 31 years. JL survived by his wife Veda House King, grandchildren; Brittney (Andy) Swisher, Brandi (Derich) Cutshaw, Jimmy (Heather), Cody, Darren and Corey King, great grandchildren Mackenzie, Kaitlin, Kinlee, Mason, Cole, Jayden, Lumen and Hadley, daughter-in-law Kathy Butler. He is preceded in death his parents Elmer and Magie Hutcherson King, children Jimmy King, Brenda King and brother James King. Visitation will be Wednesday March 13 from 4 - 7 pm at Family Funeral Care with a Celebration of Life for JL at 7 pm. A private burial will be at West Newton Cemetery. Memorials in JL's name may be made to the or . Condolences may be offered at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 13, 2019