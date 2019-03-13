Services
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 381-7100
For more information about
Jl King
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jl King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jl King


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jl King Obituary
JL King

Indianapolis - 76, died March 10, 2019. He was born January 12, 1943 in Lafayette, TN. He was a member of The Vineyard Community Church. He worked as a welder for A M General for 31 years. JL survived by his wife Veda House King, grandchildren; Brittney (Andy) Swisher, Brandi (Derich) Cutshaw, Jimmy (Heather), Cody, Darren and Corey King, great grandchildren Mackenzie, Kaitlin, Kinlee, Mason, Cole, Jayden, Lumen and Hadley, daughter-in-law Kathy Butler. He is preceded in death his parents Elmer and Magie Hutcherson King, children Jimmy King, Brenda King and brother James King. Visitation will be Wednesday March 13 from 4 - 7 pm at Family Funeral Care with a Celebration of Life for JL at 7 pm. A private burial will be at West Newton Cemetery. Memorials in JL's name may be made to the or . Condolences may be offered at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now