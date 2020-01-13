Services
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
(317) 839-3366
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Burket
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Ann Burket

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo Ann Burket Obituary
Jo Ann Burket

Indianapolis - Jo Ann Burket, 75 of Indianapolis, passed away on January 11, 2020. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday January 15, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday January 16, 2020 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield. Funeral services will be held on Thursday January 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -