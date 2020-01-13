|
Jo Ann Burket
Indianapolis - Jo Ann Burket, 75 of Indianapolis, passed away on January 11, 2020. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday January 15, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday January 16, 2020 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield. Funeral services will be held on Thursday January 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020