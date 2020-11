Jo Ann HackerPlainfield - Jo Ann (Thorpe) Walker Hacker, 83 of Plainfield, passed away November 03, 2020. Services will be at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 07, 2020 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, with burial to follow in Mill Creek Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the service time in the funeral home. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com