Jo Ann Reel
Greencastle - Jo Ann Reel, 88, of Greencastle passed away on August 14, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
Jo Ann was born in Harmony on August 2, 1931, the daughter of William and Flonnie (King) Hedge, and was a graduate of Van Buren High School. She was a life-long member of the Reelsville United Methodist Church.
Survivors include two children, Jon Reel, (wife-Kristina), Carmel, and Gina Reel, Bloomington; four grandchildren, Colin Nisbet, (wife-Saira), Atlanta Georgia, Jennifer Giles, (husband-Jeffrey), Chicago, Illinois, Jessica Thurgood, Carmel, and Lauren Southgate, (husband-Ben), Greenwood; nine great-grandchildren; a brother Ronald Hedge (wife-Carol) Brazil; a sister, Jean Kennedy, (husband-Maurice), Brazil; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 55 years Robert C. Reel; a daughter, Melinda Holley; a sister Shirley Hedge; and a brother, James Hedge.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Hopkins-Rector Funeral Home with Pastor William Best officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until time of service on Thursday.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 18, 2019