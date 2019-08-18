Services
Hopkins Rector Funeral Home
4 Percy L. Julian Drive
Greencastle, IN 46135
(765) 653-6262
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hopkins Rector Funeral Home
4 Percy L. Julian Drive
Greencastle, IN 46135
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Hopkins Rector Funeral Home
4 Percy L. Julian Drive
Greencastle, IN 46135
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Reel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Ann Reel


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo Ann Reel Obituary
Jo Ann Reel

Greencastle - Jo Ann Reel, 88, of Greencastle passed away on August 14, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Jo Ann was born in Harmony on August 2, 1931, the daughter of William and Flonnie (King) Hedge, and was a graduate of Van Buren High School. She was a life-long member of the Reelsville United Methodist Church.

Survivors include two children, Jon Reel, (wife-Kristina), Carmel, and Gina Reel, Bloomington; four grandchildren, Colin Nisbet, (wife-Saira), Atlanta Georgia, Jennifer Giles, (husband-Jeffrey), Chicago, Illinois, Jessica Thurgood, Carmel, and Lauren Southgate, (husband-Ben), Greenwood; nine great-grandchildren; a brother Ronald Hedge (wife-Carol) Brazil; a sister, Jean Kennedy, (husband-Maurice), Brazil; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 55 years Robert C. Reel; a daughter, Melinda Holley; a sister Shirley Hedge; and a brother, James Hedge.

Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Hopkins-Rector Funeral Home with Pastor William Best officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until time of service on Thursday.

Memories may be shared with the family at www.Hopkins-Rector.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now