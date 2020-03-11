|
Jo Ann Strebe Moore
Greenville - Mrs. Jo Ann Strebe Moore died on March 8, 2020 surrounded by family two days after her birthday, at the age of eighty-six.
A simple ceremony will be held on Thursday, March 12th, at 3:00 PM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Greenville, NC.
She was born March 6, 1934 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Homer and Isabelle Strebe. She graduated from General Technical High School of Indianapolis in 1952 where she later taught music from 1956 to 1965. While attending Butler University, Jo Ann received a variety of academic awards including the Sigma Alpha Iota Sword of Honor, became a Phi Kappa Phi National Scholastic Honorary, and graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor's degree in Music Education. Soon after, she earned a Master's degree in Music Education from Indiana University, graduating magna cum laude. In 1957, she became a member of the Singers and Actors Equity and was awarded the Fulbright Teaching Award to England where she taught in Wallasey, Cheshire.
On returning from England, Jo Ann and husband, Dr. Charles Moore, accepted jobs in Greenville, NC. She taught in the public schools while her husband was a professor of music at East Carolina University. Initially a general music teacher, Jo Ann eventually developed a string orchestra program, the first in the area for elementary schools.
She is survived by husband of 65 years, Charles: daughter Carol Moore-Monroe, mother of eight and grandmother of one; and daughter Amy Keusink of Oregon, mother of two. Family was the great joy and pride of her life.
In lieu of flowers, contributions could be made to Operation Sunshine, 1328 Chestnut Street, Greenville, NC 27834 or to Child Fund International, 2821 Emerywood Parkway, P.O. Box 26484, Richmond, VA 23261-6484
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020