Jo-Anne F. (Krieger) Smithmeyer Wilkie - 86, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Detroit, MI. Jo-Anne was born on November 6, 1933, in Garfield, NJ, to the late Edward and Mary (Mae) Krieger. A graduate of St. Agnes Academy and Marion College, Jo-Anne dedicated her life to music and the arts. She began her career at St. Joan of Arc as a music teacher and choral director. She served the City of Indianapolis, working at the Parks and Recreation Department, managing large events such as Christmas on the Circle, involving over 30 choirs in a month-long celebration of music. In 1971, she became the director of the choir at St. Luke's Catholic Church where she remained until her marriage to David J. Wilkie (d.2013) and their relocation to Michigan in 1977. In her new home, she continued directing choirs and advocating for the local arts. Jo-Anne's true gift to all was her beautiful voice. Her rendition of Ave Maria is legendary. A funeral mass was held Monday, November 11, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Marine City, MI. Memorial donations can be made at Community Foundation of St. Clair County at http://www.stclairfoundation.org/news/more/jo_anne_wilkie. Jo-Anne's full obituary: https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/jo-anne-wilkie-obituary?pid=194393978.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019