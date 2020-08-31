Jo Anne Gray



Carmel - Jo Anne (Graham) Gray, 80, of Carmel, IN fulfilled her longing to be with Jesus on August 29, 2020 surrounded by loved ones in her home.



Jo was born on October 16, 1939 in Dupont, IN to Daisy (Kelly) Graham and George Graham. Raised by a school teacher father, she valued the friendships of her classmates. Jo met Max Gray at Indiana University in 1957 leading to 61 years of marriage.



Jo enjoyed painting, camping, and traveling, and was especially known for her chocolate chip sourdough pancakes throughout the neighborhood.



Jo was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband, Max; children, Pamela Smart, Ronny (Lisa) Gray, Patricia (Kenyon) Helm, and Polly (Brian) Baird; grandchildren, Dylan Smart, Christopher Smart, Samantha Smart, Brandon (Patrice) Helm, Belle (Matthew) O'Reilly, Jack Baird, and Luke Baird; and 6 great-grandchildren.



Jo will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Carmel United Methodist Church.



Private services will be held for immediate family.









